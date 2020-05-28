Govt launches Ops Benteng to prevent foreigners sneaking into Malaysia after Raya via ‘rat lanes’

Armed Forces personnel patrol the vicinity of Selayang Baru amid the enhanced movement control order May 14, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Putrajaya has launched a special operation to further strengthen the nation’s borders, to prevent immigrants from returning to Malaysia after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays through illegal routes, or rat lanes.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that “Ops Benteng” is an integrated exercise involving the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP), the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) as well as other border control agencies.

“We feel that the danger is after Hari Raya. We fear those attempting to return because our policy is clear. Our policy is that once a foreigner returns to his home country, he cannot return to Malaysia during the movement control order (MCO).

“When the MCO was enforced, we adopted a closed-door policy to prevent any import cases here,” Ismail Sabri said.

He went on to provide an example of an Indonesian worker with a valid work permit, who flew back to his country before the Hari Raya celebration, adding that the worker would still not be allowed entry, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ismail Sabri expressed worry that rat lanes might be used by those who are desperate to re-enter the country.

“For that purpose, Ops Benteng involves the ATM, RMP, MMEA and Malaysia’s border control authorities, who will carry out integrated operations to tighten the nation’s borders, especially rat lanes that may be used by outsiders and foreigners to enter illegally,” he added.

Ismail Sabri said from May 1 until yesterday, 327 PATI or “pendatang asing tanpa izin” (undocumented migrants) and 41 “tekong” (captains of small boats) were detained for trying to enter Malaysia illegally, especially via rat lanes.

He added that seven suspected human traffickers were arrested and seven boats seized.