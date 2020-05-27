Swearing-in of new Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri on June 5

The ceremony will be followed by a speech by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali and recital of prayers by Mufti Datuk Abdul Halim Tawil. — Picture from Facebook/Sulaiman Md Ali

MELAKA, May 27 — The swearing-in of the new Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka will be held at Balai Istiadat, Seri Negeri Complex in Ayer Keroh here on June 5.

Melaka Chief Minister’s Department said in a statement to Bernama that the ceremony is scheduled to start at 10am and the declaration will be made by state Secretary Datuk Seri Hasim Hasan.

The Yang Dipertua Negeri is then scheduled to take the oath of office and sign the letter of proclamation before delivering a speech.

The ceremony will be followed by a speech by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali and recital of prayers by Mufti Datuk Abdul Halim Tawil.

The event is scheduled to end at 11.30am. — Bernama