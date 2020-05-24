Ismail Sabri: 271 Malaysians returned home from abroad yesterday, under Covid-19 quarantine

Ismail said 270 quarantine centres are in operation as of today with 14,962 individuals observing mandatory quarantine. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said that another 271 Malaysians have returned from abroad yesterday and are currently observing the 14-day mandatory quarantine.

The returnees arrived from Singapore, Indonesia, Qatar and Japan, all of which have recorded high positive Covid-19 cases.

“To date, 40,264 Malaysians have returned from abroad and undergone mandatory quarantine, while 32,287 have completed the quarantine period,” he said in a statement today.

Ismail added that 270 quarantine centres are in operation as of today with 14,962 individuals observing mandatory quarantine.

Earlier this week, Ismail Sabri said that beginning June 1, Malaysians returning home from overseas will have to bear 50 per cent cost of hotel accommodation during their mandatory Covid-19 quarantine.

As for non-Malaysians, they will have to pay 100 per cent of hotel accommodation when they are quarantined upon arrival in the country. This includes spouses of Malaysians who are non-citizens.

Previously, the accommodation costs were borne by the government.

On April 3, the government enforced a compulsory two-week quarantine for all persons entering the country starting March just before the local Covid-19 outbreak exploded, as part of efforts to tighten border security and contain the deadly coronavirus.

Returnees will also have to obtain a release letter from Malaysian embassies in respective countries abroad before they are allowed to return to Malaysia.