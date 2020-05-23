PLUS: Number of highway motorists increased during CMCO

PLUS chief of operations excellence Mohd Yusuf Abdul Aziz says that the number of highway users increased after the CMCO was introduced compared to the MCO period. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 ― The number of motorists along highways managed by PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) increased since the conditional movement control order (CMCO) was imposed on May 4 compared to during the MCO, far exceeding that before the MCO.

PLUS chief of operations excellence, Mohd Yusuf Abdul Aziz said before the MCO was enforced on March 18, the number of highway users was about 1.7 million each day, and after that, it was only between 500,000 and 600,000 each day.

“But when the CMCO was imposed with several industries allowed to operate, the number of motorists along PLUS Highway recorded an increase,” he told Bernama.

He said yesterday, almost a million vehicles travelled along the highways managed by the company.

He added that the number of highway users increased after the CMCO was introduced compared to the MCO period because of the economic movement where goods were being sent from one state to another while there were also people whose work involved interstate travel.

Mohd Yusuf said PLUS fully supported any policy implemented by the government in the effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He also said that the congestion which occured at several parts of the highway over the last few days was due to roadblocks conducted by the authorities to ensure compliance to the CMCO and not to increase in the volume of traffic.

It is understood that generally, the highway users were people whose work required them to travel across states. ― Bernama