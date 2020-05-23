Fire Dept D-G to Malaysians: Don’t play firecrackers at condominium, apartment during Aidilfitri

File picture of firecrackers seized by the Perak Royal Malaysian Customs Department. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Parents are reminded not to allow their children to play fireworks or firecrackers at apartments or condominiums as it poses high fire risk.

Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director-general Datuk Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said such acts especially at the balcony and corridor are not encouraged as they can be dangerous.

“We don’t encourage playing fireworks or firecrackers at apartments. Even though there are no reports on fire incidents due to fireworks, we do not encourage it.

“If there is a need to play, go to an open space,” he told Bernama today.

Mohammad Hamdan also advised the public to use electricity wisely during Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration as excessive usage could lead to short circuits and fires.

“Be careful when installing and using electrical appliances as the usage of these items is also higher than usual during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period,” he added.

In a separate development, Mohammad Hamdan said 12,000 JBPM personnel have been deployed to work in shifts this year for routine emergencies as frontliners to flatten the Covid-19 curve.

“We have carried out tasks related to Covid-19 which include humanitarian and disaster relief operations, victim evacuation, public sanitation, and handling Covid-19 bodies.

“JBPM has conducted a total of 9,084 operations since the MCO was implemented,” he added. — Bernama