Ensure CMCO compliance while celebrating Aidilfitri, says Pahang regent

KUANTAN, May 23 — The Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has urged the people in the state to comply with the conditional movement control order (CMCO) while celebrating Aidilfitri this year.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for the Sultan of Pahang, Datuk Ahmad Khirrizal Ab Rahman in a media statement today, said Tengku Hassanal said the celebration of Aidilfitri this year should take into account the Covid-19 pandemic situation that still hit the country.

“His Highness advised the people to look after their personal and family health and to avoid attending public gatherings especially during this festive season.

Ahmad Khirrizal said Tengku Hassanal also expressed his gratitude to the frontliners including health and security personnel and all of those who continue to work hard to keep the Covid-19 outbreak in Malaysia under control.

Tengku Hassanal also prayed that the people of Pahang would always be in good health and that Allah would always protect the state from outbreaks and disasters, Ahmad Khirrizal said. — Bernama