Syed Saddiq reminds Bersatu members to hold on to party principles

Bersatu Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman urged members to remember the true spirit of the party's struggles. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman yesterday reminded his party members about the philosophy and idealistic stand behind the formation of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

The Bersatu Youth (Armada) wing chief’s sentiments were also echoed by Simpang Renggam MP and Bersatu Supreme Council member Maszlee Malik.

During their Facebook Live discussion session last night, Syed Saddiq said he would rather lose in the ballot box at the hands of voters, rather than to those who were punished by voters and booted out of the government in the previous national polls.

“As one of the young politicians, first-term MP, some told me ‘Sadiq, if you remain on this route (clean politics) you will probably lose in the upcoming elections, or you will lose power. Rightfully you should be appointed a minister, but if you choose this road, you cannot become a minister.’

“This is the problem when politicians enter politics only for position or money. They don’t think about idealism and principles,” he said.

Syed Saddiq also urged members to remember the true spirit of Bersatu’s struggles, and how they had all toiled together to realise a dream, without money and position.

Former education minister Maszlee urged Bersatu members to hold the torch of integrity in politics.

He reminded that power and position are only temporary gains, adding that pawning off one’s virtues for such spoils is tantamount to betraying one’s race and nation.

“We must make sure that on our members’ level, our leadership level, we bear the torch of integrity, principles, dignity and trust.

“However, if we let down our rakyat this way, we pawn (our values) for a temporary post, merely for temporary gains, for temporary rewards... at that point, we have betrayed our race, we have betrayed our people and betrayed the nation. History will punish us. Our children and grandchildren would punish us, and history will never forget,” he added.

There are currently two visible factions within Bersatu, that sees a majority of supreme council members and state party leaders backing prime minister and party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Another faction existing within the party consists of those behind disputed party chairman and former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, which include his son Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Syed Saddiq, ousted secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya, Maszlee and former veteran newsman Datuk A. Kadir Jasin.

Last week, two coalitions and four parties agreed to officially be part of Perikatan Nasional (PN), formerly an ad hoc arrangement to form a federal government.

The decision was announced in a joint statement by coalitions Barisan Nasional (BN) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), and Bersatu, PAS, Parti Bersatu Sabah and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR).

BN is formed of Umno, MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah, while GPS includes Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party.

However, the statement did not state whether the six will work towards making PN an official political entity.

Previously, BN secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said there is no need to rush into registering PN as a political entity for the time being, as the move needed to get the support of party members at every level, and not just the top leadership.

Bersatu, Umno and PAS formed the PN federal government after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong decided that Muhyiddin likely holds the command of the majority of the Dewan Rakyat in March.

GPS was then invited to join the PN government. Together with MCA, MIC and a faction who left PKR led by Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, the pact claims majority in the Lower House.

Bersatu’s inclusion in PN was preceded by its withdrawal from Pakatan Harapan (PH), which effectively became the Opposition bloc with its remaining parties PKR, DAP and Parti Amanah Negara, after Dr Mahathir resigned as prime minister.