EMCO on Petaling Jaya Old Town will be lifted at midnight, says OCPD

Petaling Jaya City Council officers cordon off the Jalan Othman wet market from the public to make way for sanitisation work April 27, 2020. The EMCO enforced on several sections of Jalan Othman including the wet market will be lifted at midnight. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) enforced on several sections of Jalan Othman including the wet market will be lifted at midnight.

Petaling Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal confirmed that the order will be lifted at 12.01am tomorrow.

“I would like to personally thank the community for being patient throughout the order,” he said.

The area has been placed under EMCO since May 10 after 26 Covid-19 positive cases were detected among market traders and workers.

Two more positive cases were recorded post-enforcement at this location, but outside of the lockdown areas.

Sanitation works and Covid-19 screening and tests were carried out on market traders, migrant workers and residents in Section 2, 3 and 4 of the Petaling Jaya Old Town.