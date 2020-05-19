Ministry still investigating private hospital over overpriced face masks

A lady is seen adjusting her mask along Jalan Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, May 19 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) is still investigating the private hospital alleged to have charged a patient RM11.20 for a piece of three-ply face mask, Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said.

“We have not dropped the investigation and we have not determined if it was charged on retail basis or was billed as component for overall medical treatment and services.

“We are still in the dark and in the midst of investigating. If it was charged on retail basis ... it is definitely an offence,” he told a press conference here following criticisms that the ministry had not taken immediate action against the hospital.

On May 15, it was confirmed KPDNHEP had investigated a private hospital for profiteering after a patient was allegedly charged RM201.60 for 18 pieces of three-ply face masks worn by nurses when treating patients.

The case is being investigated under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 for the offence of selling or offering a price-controlled item at more than the set maximum price.

Nanta said it was an offence selling the three-ply face mask at prices exceeding the set ceiling price of RM1.50 a piece. — Bernama