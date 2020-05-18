King, MPs pay tribute to Covid-19 frontliners

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrives for the opening of the first meeting for the third session of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur May 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — The contributions and sacrifices of frontliners working above and beyond the call of duty in combating Covid-19 have been hailed by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Members of Parliament and Senators.

When opening the Third Session of the 14th Parliament at Parliament House today, the King invited the Dewan Rakyat Speaker, Dewan Negara president, MPs, Senators and guests present to rise and give a round of applause to show appreciation to all the frontliners.

Describing the opening of Parliament this time around as different than usual, or better known as the new normal because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and it being during the holy month of Ramadan, His Majesty expressed gratitude that the rakyat (people) were united as a Bangsa Malaysia that is strong, resilient and disciplined in facing the deadly novel coronavirus.

His Majesty lauded the frontliners, especially those in the health services, military, police, Fire and Rescue Department, Immigration, National Disaster Management Agency, Civil Defence Force, Rela, and other agencies involved, for the dedication they are showing in answering the call of duty.

“They are making sacrifices without any regard to tiredness or fear of putting their own lives on the line to look after the safety and interests of the public. So, to show our appreciation, please join me in standing up and giving thunderous applause to our frontline heroes and heroines,” he said.

All the MPs and Senators then stood up to give loud applause in honour of all the frontline workers.

His Majesty further said that Malaysia, now, was still in the throes of fighting the pandemic which first starting infecting Malaysians in early February.

As of yesterday, Malaysia recorded 6,894 positive Covid-19 cases with 5,571 patients having recovered and discharged from hospitals. The death toll stands at 113 people.

“To all the rakyat, continue to look after your health, your family's health and your community’s health. Stay away from mass gatherings and continue practising social distancing.

“Hopefully, Malaysia will achieve a resounding success in overcoming this Covid-19 pandemic,” Al-Sultan Abdullah said. — Bernama