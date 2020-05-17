Police: 99pc EMCO compliance at Jalan Othman Market

Health officers in full personal protective gear are seen near the Jalan Othman wet market in Petaling Jaya May 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, May 17 — enhanced movement control order (EMCO) compliance in the Jalan Othman Market area here achieved 99 per cent following cooperation from residents.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the over-2,600 residents were very disciplined and did not create any problems or commit any crime.

He said police only received complaints regarding food aid and applications to go out for emergency cases such as doctor’s appointment or dialysis treatment.

“The residents did not cause any problems, there was sufficient food supply, and Covid-19 screenings were completed during the last two days.

“Food was contributed by the Social Welfare Department, non-governmental organisations (NGO), and the people’s representative, helped by the army and RELA personnel,” he told Bernama today, adding that the police was waiting for the order to end the EMCO.

A Bernama look for the past two days found that there were not many visitors at Jalan Othman Market and its surrounding areas, showing that residents were aware of the risk of Covid-19 spreading.

On Sunday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the area was placed under EMCO until May 23, following 26 Covid-19 positive cases detected in the area. — Bernama