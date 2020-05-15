Health D-G: Letters, not tags, for employees who have taken Covid-19 tests

Health Director-General Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Health Ministry will issue a letter stating the Covid-19 test results to employers, specifically for non-Malaysian employees. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — No Covid-19 negative tag or identification will be issued to employees who have undergone novel coronavirus tests, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

Instead, he said the Health Ministry will issue a letter stating the test results to employers, specifically for non-Malaysian employees.

“For non-Malaysians who have undergone Covid-19 test, the results will be conveyed in a letter to employers.

“This is because the test is only valid for that timeframe,” he said during the Health Ministry’s daily briefing on Covid-19.

On Monday, the government said it would hold discussions with the Ministry of Human Resources to ask employers to provide a tag or identification to indicate that a foreign worker has undergone a Covid-19 swab test.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the tag was to enable the public to identify foreign workers who had undergone a Covid-19 test.

Dr Noor Hisham, however, said that if a tag is issued to a person who has undergone a Covid-19 test, it might give the impression that the person can no longer be infected.

“If we give a tag, it is as though it is a pass to show a person is free of Covid-19, but beyond that timeframe, employees can still be infected by the virus.

“Let’s say, one or two weeks after, the person who did the test could be exposed to the virus and can still contract the virus,” he added.