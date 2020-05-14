Johor assemblymen urged to heed Sultan Ibrahim’s decree to help the people, says MB

Datuk Hasni Mohammad said all Johor assemblymen have been urged to heed the Sultan of Johor’s decree for them to work together to help the people who are struggling amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 14 — All Johor assemblymen have been urged to heed the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s decree for them to work together to help the people who are struggling amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the assemblymen are expected to be able to interpret the “divisive virus”, which was described by the Sultan as more dangerous than the coronavirus, so it could serve as a reminder for them of their duties to serve the people.

“I want to emphasise that the state assemblymen have shown their agreement and will heed His Majesty’s advice seriously.

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude for His Majesty’s decree and I truly believe and confident that all Johor assemblyman, be it the government backbenchers or the opposition, will stick to Johor way in avoiding confrontation and conflict in the State Assembly.

“Prioritising the spirit of oneness and selflessness is part of our Johor way in discharging our responsibilities,” he told reporters after attending the opening ceremony of the Third Session of the 14th Johor State Assembly graced by Sultan Ibrahim at the Sultan Ismail Building, here today.

His Majesty said this is not the time for the assemblymen to continuously engage themselves in a war of words for political or personal gain as such behaviour will only lead to the creation of a more dangerous virus — a divisive virus.

“The (divisive) virus seems to have spread among our political leaders with their undying fight for power, causing major public concern and threatening the country’s political stability and economic growth.

“Leaders who were infected with this virus will lose themselves (in chasing personal gain) and will not bother about the people as long as they get what they want,” the Sultan said. — Bernama