Penang restaurants only allowed 50pc capacity for dine-ins, says exco

Penang exco Jagdeep Singh Deo (right) and mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang hold up a copy of the new SOP for restaurant operators during a press conference at Komtar, George Town May 13, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, May 13 — Restaurants in shopping malls and hotels are only allowed to accept up to 50 per cent capacity for dine-in customers from this Friday onwards, said state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo.

He said this also applies to fast-food chains that have also been allowed to open for dine-in service from this Friday onwards.

“A total of 34 shopping malls on the island and mainland have been identified where restaurants based in these places are allowed to open for dine-ins,” he said during a press conference today.

He said these premises will have to strictly adhere to the standard operation procedure (SOPs) set by the local authorities when they open for dine-in service.

“All foreign workers in these places will have to undergo Covid-19 screening tests,” he said.

He said it is compulsory for the restaurants to have contact tracing by recording the information of all of their customers.

Restaurant workers must wear face masks at all times while customers are also encouraged to wear face masks.

“All food serving equipment must be sterilised after use,” he said, adding that cutleries and sauces must not be left outside and have to be served out by the restaurant workers.

All tables must be placed two metres apart while social distancing of one metre between customers must be observed at all times.

“Cashless transactions are encouraged and all tables must be cleaned regularly,” he said.

He warned all restaurants to adhere to these SOPs or risk stern action being taken against them.

Penang will only allow hotels, shopping malls and fast food restaurants to open for dine-in starting Friday.

Other eateries are still not allowed to open for dine-in for now.