Covid-19: TM ONE unveils TM ONE PASS health screening solution for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — TM ONE, the enterprise and public sector business arm of Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) today unveiled a smart digital health screening solution — TM ONE Predictive Analytics Screening Solution or ONE PASS — to screen the body temperature of individuals as they enter business premises.

TM ONE executive vice president and chief executive officer Ahmad Taufek said ONE PASS is a business continuity countermeasure to Covid-19, which has brought up a ‘new normal’ for everyday work and human life across the world, and is likely to become a ‘permanent normal’ for how we think as well as act to contain this crisis and any future pandemics.

ONE PASS is a smart health screening and monitoring solution that is connected to a powerful analytics platform that enables mass individual analysis and swift in-building people tracking from a centralised dashboard.

“It is aimed at providing business continuity for organisations to declare their building as a ‘safe zone’ to work by implementing state-of-the-art health screening solution,” Ahmad said in a statement today.

“This real time digital solution includes employee/visitor management app for self-declaration assessment and deployment of thermal camera and sensors to check body temperature prior to entering a building,” he added. — Bernama