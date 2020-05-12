Health D-G: Hospital wards nearly empty, but complacency could spark second Covid-19 wave

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah giving a press conference on Covid-19 in MOH , Putrajaya, May 12, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, May 12 — Public hospital wards have been left near empty by the high number of discharged Covid-19 patients, the Ministry of Health said today as it announced a record low figure of new infection cases since March 18 today.

However with the partial lockdown of the country practically lifted, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there is risk complacency could creep in, with public now freer to move under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

“If you look at our healthcare facilities, for example, the utilisation of ventilators only three patients today,” he said at the ministry’s daily press briefing on the domestic Covid-19 situation here.

“Our utilisation of ICUs becoming less and our Covid wards are almost empty now. This is because of our success of policy implementation from the health aspects,” he added, referring to the intensive care unit.

Any chance at keeping the infection rate low and sustaining the success reaped from the six-week long lockdown will rely greatly on public compliance with the federal guidelines on physical and social distancing set for the CMCO, he stressed.

