Senior minister says CMCO public compliance at 95pc

PUTRAJAYA, May 11 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said that public compliance with the conditional movement control order (CMCO) is at a satisfactory level, at 95 per cent in the first week since it was implemented.

But the government is expected to ramp up enforcement as it aims to increase public adherence to the newly set restrictions.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said on Sunday that the CMCO will be extended for a month until June 9, in what is seen as an attempt to prevent a surge of new Covid-19 infections during the Hari Raya celebrations.

“I am happy to say that public compliance is high,” Ismail told the National Security Council’s daily briefing on the domestic Covid-19 situation here.

MORE TO COME