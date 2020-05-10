Muhyiddin: Interstate travel allowed for married couples living apart

Married couples living apart in different states are allowed to travel interstate to meet their family members. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Married couples living apart in different states are allowed to travel interstate to meet their family members.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the decision was made after considering that there are married couples who live apart due to work.

“Due to movement restriction, there are husbands who have not seen their children and wives for two months,” he said in a special address broadcast on television today.

He said those concerned could apply for the interstate travel through the Gerak Malaysia application or at the nearest police station.

He hoped that the Sabah and Sarawak governments would allow the same flexibility as well. — Bernama