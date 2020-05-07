Cops say man who hung dog from tree in viral video suffering from mental problems

Police said a record check revealed that the unemployed man who is living with his family had been receiving treatment at Banting Hospital for the past three years.— Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, May 7 — The man who was seen in a viral video hanging a dog from a tree by its neck is suffering from mental problems, said Kuala Langat Police chief Supt Azizan Tukiman.

He said a record check revealed that the unemployed man who is living with his family had been receiving treatment at Banting Hospital for the past three years.

“Initial examination of the dog found that it was not harmed. The man was detained by the Animal Welfare Division of the Department of Veterinary Services staff at about 11pm yesterday at his home and handed over to the police for remand today to facilitate in the investigations,” he said when contacted here today.

The incident, captured on a dashcam, happened in front of the man’s house at Batu 17, Sungai Sedu, Jalan Banting-Klang.

Azizan said police received a report on the incident from a representative of the Banting Branch of the division at about 6.30pm yesterday.

“According to the Animal Welfare Division, it received a public complaint about the incident around 10 am. (When the staff arrived at the scene) they asked the man to let the dog go but he refused. After being warned, he finally loosened the rope. The dog was later seized by the Animal Welfare Division,” he said today. ­— Bernama