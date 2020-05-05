CMCO: Mida to resume physical operations at HQ from May 6

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — The Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) will resume its physical operations at its headquarters tomorrow following the further easing of the movement control order restrictions as announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“While Mida officials continue to work from home, up to 50 per cent of its workforce will return to its headquarters to better assist businesses in their operations,” the agency said in a statement today.

The visiting hours, including for visitors to the Immigration Unit at Mida during the Ramadan month, will be from 9.30am to 1pm and 1.30pm to 4pm.

“Visitors are encouraged to make prior appointments. All visitors will have to abide by the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by Mida, including temperature checks, safe distancing and the use of face masks and hand sanitiser,” it said.

Mida said it continues to prioritise on containing the spread of the Covid-19 virus by keeping all its staff as safe as possible while minimising disruptions to its services and the operations of businesses.

“In view of this, stakeholders are encouraged to leverage on various technology tools available for remote communications or virtual meetings such as video conferencing and conference calls,” it added.

Mida, the government’s principal investment promotion and development agency under the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, also encourages the delivery of documents by mail or courier service to reduce physical contact at the premises.

Mida officials, particularly the directors and deputy directors, can be contacted through their respective emails at https://tinyurl.com/Midacontact or through [email protected].

For further updates, visit Mida’s website (www.mida.gov.my) or follow its social media platforms, namely Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn. — Bernama