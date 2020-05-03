Police: Interstate travel on May 7 to 10, apply via Gerak app or at police station if no smartphone

Police personnel man a roadblock at the Jelutong Expressway in George Town April 20, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Malaysians who are stranded after the movement control order (MCO) was imposed and wish to travel across states to return to their home and workplaces must apply either using the latest version of the Gerak Malaysia app or manually, police announced today.

Those who do not have smartphones or the Gerak Malaysia app will have to make appointments first before going to the nearest police station to manually apply for permission before the May 7 to 10 travel period, the police also said.

Bukit Aman criminal investigation department director Comm Datuk Huzir Mohamed noted the high level of interest with more than one million downloads of the Gerak Malaysia app, with over half a million already indicating on the app that they wish to travel interstate.

In order to return to their homes or workplaces, Huzir said Malaysians will have to download the latest version or Version 2.0 of the Gerak Malaysia app, and to update information on their destinations starting from tomorrow until May 5.

“So the police will analyse and process the information of the interstate travel applications on May 6.

“Those who don’t have the Gerak Malaysia app can make written applications at the nearest police station to get approval for movement before May 6 or before May 7,” he said in a press conference broadcast “live” by the police on its official Facebook page.

Huzir also listed the travelling schedule that Malaysians who applied for interstate travel would have to comply with:

1. May 7 (Thursday) — Travel out of Kuala Lumpur

2. May 8 (Friday) — Travel out from Perak, Johor, Kelantan

3. May 9 (Saturday) — Travel out from Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Melaka and Pahang

4. May 10 (Sunday) — Travel out from Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Terengganu

Huzir said this staggered travelling schedule is intended to prevent Malaysians from arriving in the Klang Valley at the same time, noting for example that the May 8 travelling schedule was expected to possibly those from Perak arriving first, followed by those from Johor and Kelantan.

“The public should ensure their travel to their respective homes are to be done on the days determined only. I believe Malaysians will obey the order, and travel according to the schedule,” he said.

