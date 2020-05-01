Socso receives 248,216 applications for Wage Subsidy Programme

File picture of a Socso employee attending to a customer at Wisma Perkeso in Kuala Lumpur January 10, 2018. Socso has received 248,216 applications for the Wage Subsidy Programme (PSU) since it opened on April 1. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 ― The Social Security Organisation (Socso) has received 248,216 applications from employers involving 1.98 million workers for the Wage Subsidy Programme (PSU) since it opened on April 1 until yesterday.

Socso's chief executive officer Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed in a statement today said most of the applications were from employers of micro and small enterprises.

He also reminded employers to fill in the correct Business Registration Number (BRN) when submitting their PSU application.

“If the BRN is inaccurate, the subsidy payment cannot be credited to your company account. Employers are advised to refer to the bank to obtain their BRN numbers for PSU applications,” he said.

The BRN number is registered by the employer with the bank at the time of opening the bank account.

He said following the movement control order (MCO), employers could only apply online, namely via prihatin.perkeso.gov.my. PSU applications are open until September 15.

If there are any difficulties in submitting the application please contact Socso via email [email protected] or visit www.facebook.com/PERKESO.Official or call 03-8091 5100 / 03-4264 5555/ 1-300-22-8000. ― Bernama