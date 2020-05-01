Raja of Perlis cancels 77th birthday celebration

Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Tuanku Syed Putra Jamalullail (right) and Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah attend the 237th Conference of Rulers in Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur March 11, 2015. — Bernama pic

KANGAR, May 1 — The Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalulail has announced the cancellation of his 77th birthday celebration on July 17.

The Perlis government, via a statement on the official website of the State Secretary’s Office, said the cancellation took into account the proliferation of Covid-19 and the effort of the government to tackle and overcome it.

The statement also said his Majesty had ordered that the allocation for the celebration should be used for purposes which would be more beneficial to the people of Perlis. — Bernama