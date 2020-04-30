Send food packs to ops centres to ensure equal distribution in EMCO areas, says senior minister

People drop off food and basic necessities at Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur amid the enhanced movement control order April 15, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today that individuals or non-governmental organisations (NGO) who want to donate food packs to those living in enhanced movement control order (EMCO) areas should send them to the respective operation centres.

He said this would ensure that everyone in EMCO areas receives the food packs while also preventing possible security problems.

“The frontliners in the operation centres, which are open in the areas where EMCOs are enforced, will distribute the food packs to the households,” he said during his daily press briefing here this afternoon.

“The frontliners can keep a record of the food packs and monitor the distribution process.

“By doing this, the households which have already received the food packs will not get them again and they can be distributed evenly to all,” he added.