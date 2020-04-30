Principal Private Retirement Scheme members can apply to withdraw cash

Private Retirement Scheme (PRS) members under the Principal PRS Plus and Principal Islamic PRS Plus schemes may apply to withdraw a maximum of RM1,500 from their Account B starting from today. — Picture courtesy of www.ppa.my

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Private Retirement Scheme (PRS) members under the Principal PRS Plus and Principal Islamic PRS Plus schemes may apply to withdraw a maximum of RM1,500 from their Account B starting from today, says Principal Asset Management Bhd (Principal).

In a statement today, Principal said that in light of the movement control order, members may submit their application via email, followed by a call to its customer service to verify their application.

“If the call-back is successful, the request will be processed and payment will be made within 10 working days after receiving the necessary paperwork,” it said.

Chief executive officer Munirah Khairuddin said the company remains committed to provide assistance to Malaysians during the Covid-19 pandemic crisis.

“At the same time, we are encouraging investors who are financially able to stay invested in their PRS accounts to help achieve maximum returns over the long-term and meet their lifetime financial goals,” she said.

On March 27, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that PRS contributors can withdraw a maximum of RM1,500 from their Account B under the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package 2020.

To help members further understand the process of withdrawal, PRS members can visit www.principal.com.my or write to [email protected]. — Bernama