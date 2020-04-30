Penang cancels annual Butterworth Fringe Festival 2020 and ecotourism conference

Seberang Perai Mayor Datuk Rozali Mohamud speaks to reporters during a press conference at Komtar October 17, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, April 30 — The Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) has decided to cancel the annual Butterworth Fringe Festival 2020 (BFF 2020) which was supposed to be held in December.

MBSP Mayor Datuk Rozali Mohamud said the event involves mass gatherings so it has to be cancelled to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“This is in line with our efforts to stop the spread of the virus and the public is advised to adhere to the full standard operating procedure in controlling the spread of the virus,” he said.

BFF is an annual arts and culture festival which started five years ago in line with the Butterworth Baharu Regeneration Programme.

The event was also a platform to spur local economic development in the old Butterworth town.

The city council has also cancelled the Seberang Perai International Conference on Ecotourism and Conservation Efforts (SPICEC) which was supposed to be held on November 3 and 4.

The conference, held once every two years, is an international event that acts as a medium for the tourism industry and government agencies to share views and give feedback on the ecotourism industry.

Rozali said both events may be planned for the end of the year but the city council decided it was prudent to cancel the events due to the pandemic.



