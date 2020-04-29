Penangpac launches ‘spare a ringgit’ campaign to stay afloat

Penangpac has held a total 837 productions in the last nine years. ― Picture courtesy of Penangpac

GEORGE TOWN, April 29 — The Performing Arts Centre of Penang (Penangpac) has launched a “Do you have a ringgit to spare?” campaign to raise funds to stay afloat during the Covid-19 crisis.

Penangpac publicity manager Fa Abdul issued a statement appealing to Penangpac supporters and the public to donate RM1 each to the organisation in a show of support.

“Each ringgit helps us to keep the performing arts centre alive amidst the pandemic,” she said.

She said people keep RM1 notes to pay for an hour of parking and the same RM1 can be used to save a performing arts centre.

Penangpac was established at 11am on November 11 in 2011 so it is using the number “1” with hopes that it will help to secure the organisation's future.

Fa said the performing art centre's theatre halls, studios, galleries and office space were closed due to the movement control order (MCO).

“All three of our revenue streams, venue rental, ticket sales and academy courses have been hit badly,” she said.

The centre has lost RM119,981 so far and it will be racking up more losses as the impact of the Covid-19 crisis is expected to last for a long time, she said.

She said the centre is a non-profit organisation that has always struggled with losses from year to year but it continued to contribute to the community through its various activities and programmes.

In the nine years since its inception, Penangpac had staged 837 productions and entertained 227,649 people in the audience.

“The Actor Studio Chorus and The Actor Studio Orchestra have performed 15 choruses and 14 orchestras,” she said.

Penangpac, located in Straits Quay, has remained close since the Movement Control Order and is now struggling to stay afloat. ― Picture courtesy of Penangpac

Penangpac also introduced the Rakan Seni project in 2015 that had benefited 2,694 students from 53 schools.

Fa said Penangpac has brought the performing arts industry in the northern region to a whole new level through its many shows and programmes.

She expressed her disappointment in the lack of aid, funding or subsidies for the arts industry from both the federal and state governments.

While she thanked the Penang state government for working on a plan to help the arts and culture industry in the state, she said its aid package did not include Penangpac.

“Without the support of the federal and state governments, not only our theatres are left in the dark, we feel we are also left to struggle on our own to survive,” she said.

She said this was why they are now appealing to the public to help the centre through this difficult time.

The Penangpac campaign poster. ― Picture courtesy of Penangpac

“If enough people spare their RM1 to help sustain Penangpac as we weather this unprecedented storm, we will be eternally grateful,” she said.

Well-wishers may send their RM1 contribution through bank transfer to Affin Bank account number 101190004187 (Swift Code PHBMMYKL) and state the transfer as “#rm1 gift” in the remark section.

The organisation also welcomes donations and contributions in amounts more than RM1.

Those who require receipts for tax exemption, can contact the company manager Alexander Ooi before making the transfer. Ooi can be contacted at +6012-437 0283.