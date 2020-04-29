Penang continues to record zero new Covid-19 clusters as it enters phase four of MCO

A general view of the near-deserted roads near the Komtar building in George Town April 1, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 29 ― Penang has not recorded any new Covid-19 clusters recently and all of its medical frontliners are in good health, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the compliance rate to the movement control order (MCO) has also remained high at 97.88 per cent with a total 1,691 arrests during the third phase of the MCO.

The Penang lawmaker said the state exco is ready to make changes to prepare for the next normal in terms of policy changes or programmes to face the challenges that lie ahead due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I have always emphasised a whole-of-government approach in handling this crisis and each state exco has played their role in their respective portfolios,” he said in his Facebook message today.

The Penang state government has also released a series of videos as Islamic religious guides for Muslims during Ramadan.

Chow said Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman had offered his assurance that Islamic religious matters would be managed properly during this period including ensuring zakat is distributed to the needy.

“He has also worked with the state mufti department to produce videos as religious guides for Muslims during this fasting month,” he said.

There are six Ramadan videos uploaded on Penanglawancovid19.com which feature interview sessions with Penang Mufti Datuk Seri Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor.

Among the topics discussed include ways to conduct solat tarawih at home, how to pay zakat fitrah without going to the mosques or surau and how to conduct solat sunat Aidilfitri at home if the MCO is extended again.

In the videos, Wan Salim assured Muslims that they will still receive pahala when conducting Friday prayers and solat tarawih at home.

“What matters is that the solat is conducted properly and you will still receive the same pahala,” he said.

On the state’s badly hit tourism sector, Chow said the state exco in charge of tourism, arts, culture and heritage, Yeoh Soon Hin, had announced a RM200,000 grant to develop digital content for “Show Penang”, an online arts and cultural programme.

“A virtual roundtable session was also held on April 25 with tourism industry stakeholders to get their feedback on the issues they faced,” he said.

Sports was also not left out as an eSports competition was held and attracted 640 participants, he added.

He said the Penang Youth Development Corporation, together with the Penang Sports Council, had jointly organised online sharing sessions by local athletes on Facebook.

Chow then listed the many initiatives implemented by each state exco to help the community during the MCO.

“In conclusion, the Penang state government has continued to work full-time during the MCO to prepare for the next normal,” he said.

He assured Penangites that the state government “never sleeps” and will continue to ensure the health and safety of everyone in Penang.



