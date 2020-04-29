MOH: South Korean Covid-19 rapid test kits for Sabah, Sarawak by next week

A health worker looks at a sample collected from a motorist at a drive-through testing site for Covid-19 at MSU Medical Centre in Shah Alam April 10, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Some 150,000 antigen rapid test kits for Covid-19 from South Korea will reach the country this weekend, to be sent to Sabah and Sarawak, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said today.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the first batch of 50,000 test kits will arrive by Friday, while another 100,000 will arrive on Saturday.

“Priority will be given to Sabah and Sarawak for this. The reasoning is that in Sabah and Sarawak logistics can be a problem and the test kits advantage is that results can be gotten at the point of care.

“So these antigen rapid test kits will be of better use there. We can start distribution next week and will train our staff on how to use them,” he told his daily press briefing.

Sabah has been making effort to purchase its own reagents to run tests when there were reports of a lack of test kits available.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that the department will be placing two biosafety cabinets at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport for transit passengers to be able to run tests.