Four men fined RM700 for defying MCO

Several Malaysian Armed Forces personnel are seen assisting the police at one of the roadblocks to help maintain the movement control order at Tun Dr Lim Choong Eu Highway in Penang March 22, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Four men, including two foreign nationals, who went to celebrate a friend’s birthday at a homestay were fined RM700 each, in default a month’s jail, by the Ampang Magistrate’s Court here today for defying the movement control order (MCO).

Yeop Lip Gang Bradley, 26, Derick Loh Wei Chun, 27, and Taiwanese Tsai Mu Teng, 33 and Wang Wei Hung, 30, pleaded guilty to the charge before Magistrate Normaizan Rahim.

According to the facts of the case, residents lodged a report following the presence of unknown persons in their housing area at Taman Tiara Kemensah Rimba, Ampang in Hulu Langat here at 5pm last April 17.

When arrested by the police, the four men said there were in the area to celebrate a friend’s birthday. It was later found that they had rented a homestay there.

In the same court, a security guard was fined RM1,500, in default two months jail, for insulting a policeman and defying the MCO.

K. Vijayan was charged with committing both the offences in front of the Taman Melawati police station, Ampang at 10.50 am last April 23.

Meanwhile, 45 people were charged in three Magistrate’s Court here with defying MCO, with 40 of them fined between RM700 and RM1,000, in default a month’s jail, after they pleaded guilty to the charge.

Three others were sentenced to three days to a month’s jail, while the other two pleaded not guilty and the court set June 11 and 22 for mention.

They were charged with committing the offence at Jalan Bukit Bintang, Setapak, Keramat, Wangsa Maju and Brickfields, between April 15 and 28. — Bernama