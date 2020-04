KOTA KINABALU, April 29 — The existing Village Community Management Councils (MPKKs) in Sabah are to resume their duties until their terms of office end.

Sabah Rural Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said there is no change in policy with regards to appointed MPKKs.

“The ministry believes that the existing MPKKs are capable of handling villages issues,” he said in a statement.

He said members of the councils will also continue to receive their allowances. — Bernama