Bukit Aman CID chief: Police investigating provocative Facebook live videos by Rohingya men

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Police have initiated an investigation into two Facebook live videos which showed several Rohingya men uttering offensive words towards the Malays in the country, and another footage of the group engaged in firearms training purportedly to be used against those who threaten their safety.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Comm Datuk Huzir Mohamed in a statement today said police have received 19 police reports related to the two Facebook Live video that was posted using an account named Villan Vicky.

The person is believed to be a Rohingya refugee who used to live in Malaysia but is reported to be living in United States.

“The three men said that the Malays had been making provocations by issuing comments that degrade the Rohingya. Towards the end of the video, they explained that their anger was actually for Myanmar Ethnic Rohingya Human Rights Organisation Malaysia (Merhrom) president Zafar Ahmad whom they accuse of trying to be a Malay, and not meant for the Malays per se.

“Besides this, they have also uploaded a video of them training to shoot firearms as preparation for self-defence.

“This was the initial attempt by this group to express their anger and dissatisfaction towards Zafar, as they say, the comments by the Merhrom president does not represent the voice of the Rohingya who live in Malaysia,” Huzir said in a statement today.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act for insulting behavior, Section 506 of the Penal Code (criminal threats), and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for abuse of communication services.