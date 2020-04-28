Taman Megah market traders say hoping for the best after screening and swab tests for Covid-19

Health workers screen Taman Megah market traders and their workers for Covid-19 in Petaling Jaya April 28, 2020. — Pictures by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, April 28 — A dry goods trader at the Taman Megah market has urged all customers to remain calm after a fellow trader tested positive for Covid-19.

The trader who requested anonymity said the situation is not as tense as described in news reports or viral messages that have been circulated in the past few days.

“It’s not as dramatic as it has been portrayed by everyone out there.

“For us here, we are encouraging each other to remain calm, do our part and get tested so that all our customers will have peace of mind over the situation at the market now,” said the trader when met by Malay Mail at the market.

The trader who runs her shop with her family recalled that although the atmosphere at the market was initially rather intense, it is under control now.

“That day (Sunday) when the authorities came to the market, we were told to stay at our respective stalls and only allowed to go to the toilet if needed, while they did their inspection on the market premises.

“But it was nothing threatening. We were already done for the day and were packing up to go home,” said the trader who has been running her business for over 15 years.

All market traders were required by the District Health Department to undergo screening and swab tests after news of the trader’s positive result last Sunday.

She, however, breathed a sigh of relief when she found out that she did not have direct contact with the trader in question.

“But it’s hard to say, because we don’t know which one of our customers who bought from us may have been in contact with the vegetable seller who caught the virus.

“We are all hoping for the best, that all of us will be able to pull through this. If any of us tests positive, we hope we heal well,” said the trader.

The trader added that there was no discrimination among traders in Taman Megah market although not all were familiar with the trader who was tested positive.

“We are trying to keep each other positive and none of us are blaming the trader who has tested positive,” the trader said.

She also said that during the movement control order (MCO) period, all traders kept to their own stalls and did not mingle with others.

“We start at 6am, and by 11am or noon, we would be preparing to pack up to go home.

“We are open six days a week, so it’s quite tiring and that’s why we hardly have time to mingle,” she added.

Speaking to another trader, Leong Weng Hong, said, even if Taman Megah market traders are allowed to resume business after their Covid-19 tests have been taken, a trader said he has decided to take a two-week break until the situation at the market has further clearance and is declared safe from the virus.

“We are told to observe self-quarantine, so that’s what I will be doing.

“We will be closed for two weeks,” said Leong who has been running the business for six years after taking over from his parents.

The Taman Megah market has been shut since Sunday to make way for sanitisation work which was done yesterday.

Previously reported, Petaling District Officer Johary Anuar had advised for the public, who may have been in contact with traders from April 11 to April 25, to go to the Kelana Jaya SS6 Klinik Kesihatan and Taman Medan Klinik Kesihatan for screening.

Subsequently, the Jalan Othman wet market or Pasar Besar Jalan Othman was also shut after a trader tested positive for Covid-19. Sanitisation work and also screening and swab tests will be conducted tomorrow at 9am.

Last Monday, eight parcels of residential areas surrounding the Selayang wholesale market were placed under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Both the Selayang wholesale market and the Pasar Borong Harian Selayang (old Selayang wholesale market) have been shut to make way for sanitisation work.