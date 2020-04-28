PKA appoints Chong Sin Woon as new chairman

Datuk Chong Sin Woon is named Port Klang Authority’s new chairman. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

SHAH ALAM, April 28 ― The Port Klang Authority (PKA) has appointed Datuk Chong Sin Woon as its new chairman for a two-year period, effective April 18.

He replaced Ean Yong Hian Wah.

PKA said the appointment was announced by the Ministry of Transport (MOT) after receiving the assent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

“The appointment is pursuant to Subsection 2(4)(b) of the Port Authorities Act, 1963.

“As a body that regulates the main port in Malaysia, PKA is confident that this appointment will support the role and function of the board in managing and developing the port in a sustainable way, and thus drives country's economic growth,” it said in a statement today.

PKA said Port Klang is Malaysia’s largest port that handles almost 50 per cent of the country’s trade.

Last year, Port Klang handled 13.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units in container volume, which put it at the 12th spot among the world’s main container ports. ― Bernama