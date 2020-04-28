Perak to rebuild state’s tourism sector with industry players after MCO, says exco

Perak exco Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi says the state government will work together with industry players to rebuild the state’s tourism sector after the MCO. — Picture via Facebook/NoleeRadzi

POH, April 28 ― The Perak government will work together with industry players to rebuild the state’s tourism sector after the movement control order (MCO) has been lifted, said state executive council (exco) Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi.

The State Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman said this followed the closure of several hotels in the state following enforcement of the MCO.

“It has become a huge problem because many people have lost their job, involving about 200 employees for a hotel, and this is going to drastically increase the unemployment rate” she told a media conference after the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on S.M.A.R.T [email protected] between Digital Perak Corporation Holdings and Adventure 360 Sdn Bhd , the handler of the online delivery service platform, namely Yezza, Foodpanda and Grab.

She said some of the hotels were forced to close only after a few months in operation as there was no business.

Among the plans being made by the government, she said, were to organise skills training for those who were laid-off and create new employment opportunities.

On S.M.A.R.T [email protected], Nolee Asiilin said it is an online Ramadan bazaar portal, involving the participation of more than 3,000 traders in the state.

Since its operation on the first day of Ramadan, it has received more than 40,000 visitors, she said, adding that there are more than 4,000 registered riders to deliver the orders to customers. ― Bernama