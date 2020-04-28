GLCs, private sector contribution to Covid-19 relief effort stands at RM95m

According to GLC/GLIC Disaster Response Network secretariat Shahira Ahmed Bazari, RM79.8 million were channeled to support the Health Ministry and it’s public healthcare institutions to purchase medical supplies while the remaining RM15.6 million were spent on non-medical related humanitarian aid assistance as of today. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Government-Linked Companies (GLC), Government-Linked Investment Companies (GLIC) and the private sector have contributed RM95.4 million in the form of relief efforts in the fight against Covid-19 outbreaks nationwide to date.

According to GLC/GLIC Disaster Response Network (GDRN) secretariat Shahira Ahmed Bazari, RM79.8 million were channeled to support the Health Ministry and it’s public healthcare institutions to purchase medical supplies while the remaining RM15.6 million were spent on non-medical related humanitarian aid assistance as of today.

“Of the RM 79.8 million, medical supplies worth RM 52.3 million were directly purchased by GDRN member organisations, while medical equipment worth RM 27.5 million was purchased via Pharmaniaga Berhad who coordinated the procurement, warehousing and distribution of these medical supplies to public and institutional hospitals nationwide.

“The medical supplies and non-medical aid enabled by GDRN contributions have been distributed to various locations across the country including 55 hospitals, 19 health centres, 9 universities and People’s Housing Projects (PPR),” Shahira said in a statement here.

According to Shahira, a total of 29 companies have since contributed to GDRN nationwide as of April 28.

Medical supplies procured included ventilators (138 units); patient monitors (35 units); BP monitors (55 units); infrared/oral thermometers (335 units); wheelchairs (6 units) and stethoscopes (75 units).

As for Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), they include coverall suits (1,738 units); disposable face shields (56,100 units), examination gloves (69,500 boxes); face masks (399,520 units) and disposable head covers (450 units).

The statement also said non-medical related humanitarian aid assistance has so far benefited 5,482 families from the B40 household and 8,270 varsity students across nine universities.