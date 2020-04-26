Covid-19: Active contact tracing in Kota Samarahan starts tomorrow, says Dr Adham

Health workers test members of the public for Covid-19 are pictured at the PKNS Kampung Baharu flat in Kuala Lumpur April 12, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, April 26 — The Sarawak State Health Department will carry out active contract tracing in Kota Samarahan beginning tomorrow until April 30 to identify close contacts of Covid-19 cases there.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said active contact tracing will be done at Taman Desa Ilmu and Taman Uni Garden.

“Through this method, called targeted MCO (movement control order), we would target those identified as contacts to previous positive cases.

“If they are experiencing symptoms we will immediately isolate them and those with no symptoms we will take samples,” he said at a press conference after attending a briefing with Sarawak General Hospital director Dr Ngian Hie Ung, at the Heart Centre here, today.

Also present were Works and Senior Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Sarawak deputy chief minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and state Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Seri Dr Sim Hui Kian.

Dr Adham said 50 teams comprising 100 personnel would manage the screening process and identify Covid-19 contacts at the two residential areas.

“We will go from house to house, we were informed that the area involves 3,000 cases (3,000 samples to be taken) or 3,000 individuals who we are trying to detect. We aim for those who have history of close contact (with patients), and we are targeting red zone areas,” he said. — Bernama