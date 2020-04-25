Puspakom to begin partial operations April 29

A staff is seen at one of the service counters located at the Wangsa Maju Puspakom branch in Kuala Lumpur February 7, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) will begin partial operations on April 29 for scheduled inspections of certain categories of commercial vehicles as well as its Premier Mobile Inspection service.

Puspakom in a statement today said operations would be commencing at all branches nationwide except Batu Caves, Pandan Mewah, Glenmarie and Taman Daya.

“The categories of commercial vehicles that can be inspected by Puspakom for the time being, include freight, public services and tourism vehicles. Puspakom will also be making further announcements as and when other inspection services resume operating.

“The branches that are open will also provide insurance renewal services, while branches in the Klang Valley and the southern zone that were previously offering the Motor Vehicle Licence renewal service will also be providing this (insurance renewal) service,” it said.

The statement added that all customers would have to make inspection reservations through the MyPUSPAKOM system, and no walk-in customers would be accepted except those whose vehicle inspection certificates had expired between March 18 to April 28.

The affected group, however, would have to refer to the schedule provided at https://www.puspakom.com.my/news-announcement/ to determine the date for their vehicle inspection.

“Vehicles with expiring inspection certificates after April 28 are required to make a reservation online at www.mypuspakom.com.my before the inspection, and must carry an Insurance Cover Note as an additional document, besides the original vehicle registration card and current inspection certificate,” said the statement.

Customers will also need to register at the selected branch before 4.30pm, with only one driver allowed to enter the premises at a time.

In the meantime, Puspakom has reminded customers to postpone or send a representative for a vehicle inspection if they are unwell; suffer from cough, fever, or shortness of breath; or have a history of travelling abroad.

For the latest announcements and more information, members of the public may visit Puspakom’s official Facebook page ’Puspakom Sdn Bhd’, or visit its website at www.puspakom.com.my. — Bernama