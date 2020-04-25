MOH only screening foreign workers from high-risk groups for Covid-19

Foreign workers queue up to be tested for Covid-19 at Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur April 16, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The Health Ministry is only actively screening foreign workers from among high-risk groups for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah told the daily Covid-19 press conference that the government will not screen all foreign workers in Malaysia unless they happen to be in the high-risk category.

“We are embracing a targeted approach. We are looking at foreigners who had exposure to the Sri Petaling mosque (tabligh) gathering. That’s our target. Not the entire foreign worker (population).

“When looking at these groups, we are implementing the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) to that locality because of index cases being exposed to the Sri Petaling gathering. That’s why we are not taking action on all foreign workers but the high-risk group,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

He was referring to the authorities’ actions in implementing EMCO at Selangor Mansion, Malayan Mansion, Menara City One and the areas surrounding Masjid India.

Today saw 20 new positive cases at Selangor Mansion leading to a total of 166 cases with 150 cases being non-Malaysians.

In Malayan Mansion, there are three new cases today leading to a total of seven cases involving six non-Malaysians.

Other areas surrounding Masjid India remained at a total of three cases — all of them are foreign workers.

Dr Noor Hisham stressed that these are the localities that had ties with the Sri Petaling gathering.