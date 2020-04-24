Covid-19 test kits need to have high accuracy, says Khairy

Health workers in protective suits are seen at a drive-through testing site for Covid-19 at MSU Medical Centre in Shah Alam April 10, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Local companies that have test kit capabilities can reach out to the government, but accuracy and sensitivity is pivotal, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister (MOSTI) Khairy Jamaluddin said today.

“If you have a test kit (for Covid-19), antibody test kits, please reach out to us as we have the Institute of Medical Research at the Ministry of Health,” he said, adding that the government has been testing all the kits that have been marketed since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

However, most of the test kits have a sensitivity rate of less than 50 per cent.

“It is a flip of a coin. So, we don’t want to use that. So the one that we found in South Korea, the sensitivity rate and specification is more than 90 per cent.

“I think a lot of people want to take advantage of the business opportunities. But for me and for the government, science wins. If the test kits don’t work, then they don’t work,” he said during a discussion with the EU-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry here today.

In the 90-minute discussion, he also said Malaysia welcomes suggestions on Covid-19 contact tracing applications as the current one using Bluetooth technology has its limitations.

Asked on bitcoins and cryptocurrency, Khairy said while it is still a work in progress amid regularity concerns, blockchain, which is the technology behind it, has its advantages.

“I think blockchain technology (the technology behind cryptocurrency) will be an important technology in the post-Covid-19 world. It will accelerate certain sectors as blockchain would mean more transparency.

“It enables contact tracing, especially in the movement of goods and services in a much more transparent manner, which would result in seamless applications for customs clearance and trade financing,’ he said.

The minister also took the opportunity to clarify on the need for in-person meetings.

“Some meetings are done online, more sensitive meetings are done in person because we are concerned about cybersecurity and the ability to encrypt end-to-end video calls, especially in this particular point in time,” he said amid complaints on social media about in-person meetings conducted by the ministry.

He gave his assurance that social distancing was practised during those meetings. — Bernama