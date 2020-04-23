Socso: More than 200,000 employers applied for Wage Subsidy Programme affecting 1.7 million workers

Socso has received 205,342 applications from employers involving nearly 1.7 million workers for the Wage Subsidy Programme between April 1-22, 2020. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — The Social Security Organisation (Socso) has received 205,342 applications from employers involving nearly 1.7 million workers for the Wage Subsidy Programme between April 1-22, 2020.

In a press statement today, its chief executive officer Datuk Seri Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said the majority of the applications came from micro and small enterprises employing less than 75 people per company.

Currently there are 197,321 applications from employers with a workforce of less than 75 individuals involving 1,242,504 employees nationwide.

The second category, which are employers with a workforce between 76 to 200 individuals, has 5,923 applications involving 231,387 employees.

The final category are employers with more than 201 individuals in their workforce. There are 2,098 applications under this category involving 199,790 workers.

In total, there are 205,342 applications affecting 1,673,681 employees throughout Malaysia.

Mohammed Azman said that completed applications with accurate information would speed up the approval process.

He also reminded employers to disclose the exact number of employees with monthly salaries of RM4,000 and below as it is one of the main requirements of the Wage Subsidy Programme.

Application for the Wage Subsidy is open until September 15, 2020. During the ongoing movement control order (MCO), employers can only submit their applications online via prihatin.perkeso.gov.my.

Employers facing difficulties submitting their applications or those with more enquiries can contact Socso via its email at [email protected], its Facebook page or call them at 03-8091 5100, 03 -4264 5555, 1-300-22-8000.