Dr Noor Hisham: China medical experts here to assist have tested negative for Covid-19

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya April 1, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the eight medical experts who arrived in Malaysia on Saturday have tested negative for Covid-19 so far.

Dr Noor Hisham said the authorities took test swabs from all of them and these have not shown any traces of Covid-19.

“We will still monitor their movement. Their movement is controlled by the Ministry of Health. Therefore, we know their location,” he said in his daily briefing on the Covid-19 updates.

“If they have the symptoms they will be categorised as the patient under investigation (PUI), but they don’t have any symptoms and also don’t have close contact with positive cases,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said the experts were also screened in China prior to departure.

He added that their arrival has given Malaysia vital information on methods to curb the spread of the Covid-19.

“We have a few positive discussions and learn several preventive measures to combat the disease through their experiences. This includes the measures that have failed. The information is also important,” he said.