Forestry Dept: Cause of Kuala Langat forest fire yet to be ascertained

Firefighters battle with peat land fire at Kuala Langat March 3, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — The cause of fire at Compartment 21 of the Kuala Langat Selatan Forest Reserve has yet to be determined, said Forestry Department of Peninsular Malaysia director-general Datuk Mohd Ridza Awang.

He said the current hot and dry weather was contributing to the fire that started on April 18 in the 65-hectare area.

“In addition, the location which is a peat swamp forest can also be the cause of the fire,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the risk of fire in such areas would be higher if there were external factors that could have triggered such incidents such as land encroachment.

Mohd Ridza said enforcement personnel from the state Forestry Department would continue to conduct patrols to curb any activity that violated the National Forestry Act 1984 during the movement control order (MCO) period.

Anyone who has information pertaining to forest fire or encroachment can contact the department hotline at 012-710 6004. — Bernama