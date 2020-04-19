205 Malaysians return home from Peru, Bolivia, Sri Lanka and India

File picture shows travellers at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang March 17, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — The Malaysian Embassy (Malawakil) in Lima, Peru has sent back 26 Malaysians who were stranded in Peru and Bolivia yesterday.

Wisma Putra in its official Facebook page said all of them returned on special Amaszonas flight chartered by the Malaysian Embassy in Lima , specially rented by Lima Malawakil, flying through Sao Paulo, Brazil.

“Thank you to everyone who helped in the mission, especially Brasilia Malawakil, and the Governments of Peru, Bolivia and Brazil,” the statement said.

According to Wisma Putra, the aircraft which departed from La Paz, Bolivia and later stopped in Lima, Peru also carried passengers of 11 other countries, comprising 22 from Japan, Thailand (12), Brazil (12), China (3), Sweden (3), Australia (3), South Korea (2), Finland (1), Chile (1), Italy (1) and one Peruvian with permanent residency in Japan.

In an earlier posting on Facebook, Wisma Putra also said 179 Malaysians who were stranded overseas, comprising 82 in Colombo, Sri Lanka and 97 in Chennai, India, were brought home by Malindo Air aircraft yesterday.

“Thank you Colombo and Chennai Malawakil for the co-operation,” the statement said. — Bernama