Health D-G: Mass screening to be conducted on foreign workers in Malaysia

Foreign workers queue up to be tested for Covid-19 at Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur April 16, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Malaysia’s Health Ministry will embark on a big-scale mass screening of its foreign workers here, following Singapore’s record daily jump of new Covid-19 cases detected among its migrant workers’ communities.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said foreign workers were among the groups identified for targeted testing after the ministry took note of Singapore’s latest development.

“We are embarking on a big scale of screening of foreign workers as well. That is part of our focused group,” he said during his daily Covid-19 press briefing here.

Singapore’s health ministry confirmed 942 more coronavirus infections earlier today, a new daily record, the vast majority of which are among migrant workers living in dormitories.

In terms of mass screening, Dr Noor Hisham said the ministry’s targeted approach was based on two factors — location and high-risk groups.

So far, the MOH has screened more than 105,000 cases in Malaysia with only 5,305 positive results or just above 5 per cent compared to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) benchmark of around 10 per cent for countries’ Covid-19 infection rates.

MORE TO COME