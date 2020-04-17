Long arm of the law is coming for you, Ismail Sabri warns roadblock ‘escapees’

Several Malaysian Armed Forces personnel are seen assisting the police at one of the roadblocks to help maintain the movement control order at Tun Dr Lim Choong Eu Highway in Penang March 22, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob warned that action will be taken against those who openly flout the law by sharing their experiences on social media by escaping police roadblocks during the movement control order (MCO).

“Last night, we saw on social media a viral posting showing a family that had travelled to Kuala Lumpur and gave people tips on how to fool the police.

“I want to inform them to not be proud of their wrongdoing and influence others to follow in their footsteps,” said Ismail Sabri during a press conference this afternoon.

He was responding to postings on social media where at least two families are known to have shared photos of themselves escaping police roadblocks, with one even boasting about how his wife’s medical frontliner perks had allowed him to do so.

It was learnt that the families were travelling from Dungun in Terengganu to Kuala Lumpur.

Ismail Sabri, who is also the defence minister, said the police have identified those involved and appropriate action will be taken against them.

“There is no escape from the law and the police in the event of wrongdoing.

“More so that they admitted that they have managed to avoid the restrictions under the MCO,” he said.

Ismail Sabri added that such people should not consider themselves as heroes after breaking the law, because, in the end, action will be taken by the police.

Earlier, Malay Mail published a report where the Dungun district police headquarters took to its Facebook page today to express its regret at the discovery that two individuals had shared photos of themselves escaping police roadblocks, with one even boasting about how his wife’s medical frontliner perks had allowed him to do so.

In one post, a man pictured his wife’s frontliner car tag and expressed relief that he was allowed through a roadblock because of her status, despite the tag reading “official duties only”.

In another post, a man seemingly shared a family photo of himself, his wife and children, and included a tip on the best way to get through a roadblock by taking his child to the hospital.

He had purportedly travelled to Kuala Lumpur, with his family, and posted a photo of himself holding what appeared to be a postnatal check-up book.