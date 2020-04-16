Police: Selangor online face mask scams record losses of RM1.9m

People wearing face masks during the movement control order (MCO) in Shah Alam April 5, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, April 16 — A total of 150 online fraud cases related to the sale of face masks have been recorded in Selangor since the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) on March 18 until yesterday, involving losses of RM1.9 million.

Selangor Police Ops Covid-19 spokesman ACP Muhammad Yazid Muhammad Yew said 22 people were arrested and 17 investigation papers were opened in connection with the scam.

“Two of the people arrested have been charged in court under Section 424 of the Penal Code.

“Investigations found that most of the victims bought the face masks for their own use but there were some who bought them for resale,” he told a press conference here today.

Therefore, he said, people are advised to check the online seller’s account number at ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule before making any purchases.

Muhammad Yazid, who is also Selangor Commercial CID chief, said from March 18 until yesterday, cyber crime cases in the state showed a 53.8 per cent increase, namely 283 compared to 184 in the corresponding period last year.

“Of the total, online fraud registered 102 cases compared to just 26 cases for the same period last year, non-existent loan scam registered 66 cases compared to 60 cases in 2019 while e-commerce fraud has also increased from 47 cases to 89 cases throughout the MCO,” he said.

Muhammad Yazid reminded the public that police or any other enforcement agency including the Inland Revenue Board would not contact them and ask them to disclose their personal and bank account details.

“If the public receives such call, disconnect the line immediately to avoid being the victim of a scam,” he said. — Bernama