Covid-19: Three districts in Perak declared green zones

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said, however, it does not mean that residents in all three districts are free to go out.— Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 16 — Three districts in Perak, namely Kuala Kangsar, Muallim and Kampar have been declared as green zones or areas that have zero Covid-19 cases as no new cases have been reported over the last 14 days.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said, however, it does not mean that residents in all three districts are free to go out.

“This is great news. So we expect these districts to remain green zones and for this status to extend (widely) to other districts throughout the state. We want Perak to be free from Covid-19 and finally the whole country,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, Ahmad Faizal received donations of essential items for frontline personnel including personal protective equipment (PPE) from Techlab Security Sdn Bhd which was handed over to Perak Health director Datuk Dr Ding Lay Ming.

Ahmad Faizal also received a contribution of RM100,000 from Puncak Emas Infra Sdn Bhd for the Covid-19 Fund and Ipoh Central Kitchen which were given RM50,000 respectively.

Meanwhile, Dr Ding called on the people to work together to ensure Kuala Kangsar, Muallim and Kampar remained green zones.

“Given there are no new cases (in the three districts) over the last 14 days, but we still expect people to stay home, maintain social distancing especially when in the open and frequent washing of hands,” she said.

When asked by reporters whether the PPE supply to protect frontline personnel caring for Covid-19 patients in the state was sufficient, she said it would usually be enough for two weeks or two months depending on the types of PPE besides the contributions from various parties. — Bernama