21 men get jail, fined for partying, gambling during MCO

A group of men caught by policemen after organising a private party during the movement control order at Jalan Pangkor April 15, 2020. — Picture by Royal Malaysia Police

GEORGE TOWN, April 16 — The Magistrate’s Court today sentenced 21 men to jail and imposed a fine on every one of them for violating the movement control order (MCO) by partying and gambling at separate locations here.

Of the total, 13 men were sentenced to three days’ jail and fined RM1,000 each for partying, while the other eight were sent to four days’ jail and fined RM1,500 each for gambling.

Magistrate Eric Lau also ordered them to serve another month each in jail if they failed to pay the fines.

All of them pleaded guilty to the charges under Regulation 6 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures with the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

The 13 men, aged between 21 and 25, were arrested for partying at Mansion One, Jalan Pangkor here at about 12.30am yesterday (April 15), while the eight men, aged between 35 and 63 years, were nabbed while gambling in a unit of a flat in Taman Lip Sin, Lebuh Nipah Mukim 13 here, at 5.30pm on April 12. — Bernama