New Covid-19 cases plunge to 85, recovery rate now up to 52pc

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah giving a press conference on Covid-19 in MOH , Putrajaya. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — New coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections have fallen to the lowest since March 14, with just 85 more cases reported today.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in his daily press briefing said this brings the total Covid-19 cases to 5,072.

The last time Malaysia reported new cases in the double digits was on March 14, when 35 positive Covid-19 cases were recorded,

Dr Noor Hisham also reported one new death, bringing the toll death to 83.

“The latest death was a 69-year-old man with a history of diabetes and high blood pressure,” he said.

He also said 169 more patients have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 2,647 people.

He added that this shows a recovery rate or 52.2 per cent, the first time more than half of the infected people have recovered.

